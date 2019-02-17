|
THORNLEY, MARGARET A. "PEG" (OAKES)
85, of Austin Farm Road, Exeter, RI died peacefully on Thursday February 14, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Claude "Tom" Thornley.
She was the mother of Lucille Tefft, Patricia Jacobs, Marjorie Coutu, Karen Claveau and Michael Thornley.
Calling hours will be held on Monday February 18, 2019 from 4-7 PM at the S.R. Avery Funeral Home, 3A Bank St. Hope Valley, RI. With a celebration of her life starting at 6:30 PM.
For a full obituary www.averyfuneralhome.com
