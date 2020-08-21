1/2
Margaret Ann Frost "Meg" Roy
FROST ROY, MARGARET "MEG" ANN
It is with heavy hearts that the Frost family shares the sudden and unexpected passing of Margaret Ann (Meg) Frost Roy, 58, on August 12th.
Meg was the eldest daughter of Bob and Whitney Frost, sister of Diane Whitman and Robbie Frost, beloved wife of Rich Roy and stepmother of Annalise Roy. Additionally, she was loved and adored by her numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.
Weighing only 2 lb.12 ozs. at birth, Meg proved to be a miracle baby to her family and her doctors. As a little girl, Meg endured numerous surgeries at the Shriner's Hospital in Springfield, Massachusetts and although she faced serious challenges in her life, she confronted them with courage, fortitude and a smile that would melt any heart. Meg pushed herself and her own limits and as a teenager represented the United States in the International United Cerebral Palsy Games in the Netherlands, medaling in weight lifting, shot put and discus throw. Meg graduated from URI in 1984 having majored in Business Administration with a minor in Music. After college Meg worked for Loctite Corporation in New Britain, Connecticut, the Mystic Chamber of Commerce and the Washington Trust Company in Westerly.
Meg will be remembered by all who knew her as a woman of tremendous courage with an enormous heart and the ability to light up a room with her genuine smile and laugh. She loved music and along with her husband Rich was an active member of the Chorus of Westerly and the Christ Church Choir. Meg's strength was emboldened by her devoted husband, her loving family and the depth of her faith.
Music was magic in Meg's life. Meg and her mom Whitney began singing with the Chorus of Westerly in 1975 and over the next 44 seasons performed in nearly every one of their concerts and in three overseas tours. To multiple generations of the Chorus family, Meg represented a constant light of goodness. Her love of music also inspired her to lead the volunteers at the Mystic Maritime Folk Festival for the enjoyment of Sea Shanties and other sea music for many years. She truly considered her musical family to be an extension of her own personal family.
Meg had an amazing ability to love and to share the love. She recognized the strength and goodness in others and knew how to make them feel valued. Meg especially loved and related to children and younger adults who found her to be a good and sympathetic listener as well as someone who could challenge them and gently set them straight back on course as needed. Once-again, her love for music shined through as she believed in the power of singing to positively impact their lives. Meg frequently helped Chorus children, counseling them in difficult times, convincing parents to allow their children to come sing and helping them go to camp or on tour when finances were difficult. It brought her great joy to see a child do well and grow.
Our world was a better place with Meg in it. She taught the impact of love and encouragement by her actions as well as words; a quality that has never been more important than it is now. We are confident that her impact will be felt for years to come.
Meg will be greatly missed by her family and the many, many people whose hearts she touched. The family is very grateful for the shared memories and outpouring of sympathy from the community. Contributions in Meg's memory can be directed to the Chorus of Westerly, Christ Church of Westerly or Shriner'sHospital.
A memorial service is being planned for a future date when the family feels that we might ALL gather to celebrate Meg's life. For online condolences, please visit www.buckler-johnston.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home
121 Main St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2465
Memories & Condolences
August 20, 2020
Thomas Quaratella
August 20, 2020
Her life was far too short, but it made a big impact in the world. I'll always remember her. My sinceres condoleances to the family from Meg. Erika Baumann Genossenschaftsstr. 16 4132 Muttenz / Switzerland
Erika Baumann
Friend
August 19, 2020
I worked with Meg years ago and I feel blessed to have met her..my condolences to all of Megs families..
Sheryl Gardiner
Friend
