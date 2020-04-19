Home

Margaret Ann Seiple


1942 - 2020
Margaret Ann Seiple Obituary
Seiple, Margaret Ann
Margaret Ann Seiple, formerly of Barrington, RI, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2020 from Parkinson's Disease and Lewy Body Dementia. She was 77 years old, and the beloved wife to Robert A. Seiple (Bob) for nearly 54 years.
Margaret Ann was the daughter of the late Robert and Margaret Goebel of Dewitt, Iowa. She is survived by her brother Tom Goebel and wife Ann of Virginia; niece Beth Piazza of Maryland; her son Chris Seiple and wife Alissa of Edmonds, Washington; daughter Amy Hebb and husband D.B. of Pawtucket, RI; son Jesse Seiple and wife Anna of Alexandria, Virginia; and her eight grandchildren.
A service celebrating the life of Margaret Ann will be held at a later date.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 19, 2020
