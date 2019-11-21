|
MARCUM, MARGARET B. (MCDONOUGH)
of North Kingstown, RI passed away peacefully on November 15th. Loving wife of the late Donald E. Marcum, cherished and loving mother of Gregory M. Marcum of East Greenwich, RI. Daughter of the late Michael and Mary McDonough of Hyde Park, MA. Sister of Mary Ann McDonough, West Roxbury, MA; Martin E. McDonough, Falmouth, MA; Sr. Therese McDonough, MMM, Malden, MA, the late Michael J. McDonough, West Palm Beach and FL, Ellen M. McDonough, West Roxbury, MA.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 4 at 10:00am, St. Francis de Sales Church, 381 School Street, North Kingstown, RI. Memorial donations may be made to Medical Missionaries of Mary, 4425 W 63rd Street, #100, Chicago, IL 60629. Private interment at RI Veterans Cemetery, Exeter, RI.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 21, 2019