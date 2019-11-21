Home

Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
822 MAIN ST
East Greenwich, RI 02818
(401) 884-9222
Margaret Marcum
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Church
381 School Street
North Kingstown, RI
Margaret B. (Mcdonough) Marcum


1938 - 2019
MARCUM, MARGARET B. (MCDONOUGH)
of North Kingstown, RI passed away peacefully on November 15th. Loving wife of the late Donald E. Marcum, cherished and loving mother of Gregory M. Marcum of East Greenwich, RI. Daughter of the late Michael and Mary McDonough of Hyde Park, MA. Sister of Mary Ann McDonough, West Roxbury, MA; Martin E. McDonough, Falmouth, MA; Sr. Therese McDonough, MMM, Malden, MA, the late Michael J. McDonough, West Palm Beach and FL, Ellen M. McDonough, West Roxbury, MA.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 4 at 10:00am, St. Francis de Sales Church, 381 School Street, North Kingstown, RI. Memorial donations may be made to Medical Missionaries of Mary, 4425 W 63rd Street, #100, Chicago, IL 60629. Private interment at RI Veterans Cemetery, Exeter, RI.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 21, 2019
