Margaret Babcock

BABCOCK, MARGARET
85, of Pawtucket, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 16, 2020. She was the wife of the late George H. Babcock. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Margaret (Shannon) Cardin. Peggy was employed in Pawtucket as "CNA" for the Little Sisters of the Poor for 24 years before retiring. She is survived by her sisters, Patricia Afonso and her husband Robert, and Nancy Robert. She also leaves her grandchildren, Alexa Northup, Victoria Babcock, Sophia Babcock, Noelle Babcock, Olivia Babcock, and Cheyenne Carvalho, and one great granddaughter. She was the mother of the late Sharon Meerbott and George E. Babcock. She was also the sister of the late Edward Cardin. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Monday, July 20th at 10 AM in Saint Joseph Church of Holy Family Parish, 195 Walcott Street, Pawtucket. Visiting hours Sunday from 4-6 PM in the Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home, 220 Cottage Street, Pawtucket. Social distancing and masks are required. The family would like to thank all at the Jeanne Jugan Home for all the love and support they showed Peggy. In memory of Peggy, could you do some act of kindness. In lieu of flowers, donations to Little Sister's of The Poor, 964 Main Street, Pawtucket, RI, 02860, in memory of Peggy, would be greatly appreciated. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com