Margaret (Soucar) Barishian Obituary
BARISHIAN, MARGARET (Soucar)
Margaret M. Barishian, 88, died Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Bayberry Commons. She was the loving wife of George J. Barishian, to whom she was married to for nearly 61 years.
Besides her husband, survived by her children: Donna Barishian of North Providence, Nancy Burke and her husband Harold of Greenville, Gregory Barishian and his wife Maureen of Chepachet, David Barishian of Hope, and her cherished grandchildren Rebecca and Ryan Barishian. She was survived by her brothers, Joseph Soucar of Marshfield, MA, Emil Soucar of Wenonah, NJ and Vincent Soucar of Seekonk, MA.
A private funeral service was held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Special thanks to the kind staff at Bayberry Commons Nursing Home that made a difference for us all. Donations in her memory may be made to HopeHealth (Hospice), 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904 RI.
Please visit www.andersonwinfield.net for complete obituary
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 26, 2020
