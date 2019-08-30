Home

Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home
667 Harleysville Pike
Telford, PA 18969
215-703-9800
Margaret Bouffard
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home
667 Harleysville Pike
Telford, PA 18969
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church
1601 Derstine Rd.
Hatfield, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church
1601 Derstine Rd
Hatfield, PA
Margaret Bouffard


1953 - 2019
Margaret Bouffard Obituary
Bouffard, Margaret
Margaret Mary Bouffard, MD, 66 of Telford, PA formerly of Flemington, NJ, died on Tuesday, August 27, 2019.
Born May 28, 1953, she was a daughter of Nelson and Lillian (LaBrie) Bouffard. Margaret was a 1975 graduate of Wesleyan University and a 1979 graduate of University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. She completed her internship at Massachusetts General Hospital and her residency at Cincinnati Children's Hospital. For over 35 years she worked as a pediatrician at Hunterdon Pediatric Associates. She was an avid reader and lover of the ocean and will be remembered for her limitless generosity to those in need.
She is survived by a daughter Gretchen Duffy and her husband Sean of Telford, PA, a son Adam Kishbauch of Coopersburg, PA, three grandchildren Maggie, Eamonn and Breccan, four sisters Anne Laderer, Barbara Reilly, Joan Yokow, and Marie Laboissonneire and countless beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother Paul Bouffard.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM on Tuesday, September 3 at the Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home, Inc., 667 Harleysville Pike, Telford, PA 18969 and again on Wednesday, September 4 at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 1601 Derstine Rd., Hatfield, PA 19440 from 9-9:45 AM, where a Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 AM. Interment will be in Limerick Garden of Memories.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association www.alsa.org and Operation Smile www.operationsmile.org
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.WilliamsBergeyKoffel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 30, 2019
