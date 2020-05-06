Home

Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Margaret Butera


1943 - 2020
Butera, Margaret
Margaret Anna Butera, 77, of Venice, Florida, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
Margaret was born March 15, 1943, in Central Falls, RI to the late Victor and Stephanie Molack. She graduated from Central Falls High School in 1960 and the Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Pawtucket, RI in 1963.
In 1965 she married Robert John Butera. They lived in Cumberland, RI for nearly 20 years and moved to Venice, FL in 1989.
Margaret worked as a Registered Nurse at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital in North Providence and Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, FL.
She leaves behind her husband Robert, sons Robert and Jeffrey, and sister Catherine Saccoccio. She adored her grandchildren Camille, Chloe, Catherine, and Christian.
Memorial services will be scheduled at a future date.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 6, 2020
