CAMPBELL, MARGARET C. "PEG" (AHEARN)
age 96, of Putnam Street, Warwick, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019, at Scalabrini Villa in North Kingstown. She was the wife of the late Thomas W. Campbell. They were married for 72 years.
Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Daniel J. and Mary (Rogers) Ahearn, she was a Warwick resident for 67 years, and a summer resident of Roy Carpenter's Beach in Matunuck for 70 years. She was a graduate of St. St. Mary's Academy of the Visitation on Broadway in Providence, and attended St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing.
Peg was employed at the Providence Journal and Filene's. She was a member of St. William Parish in Warwick for 67 years.
She is survived by two daughters, Peggy Adams (John) and Judy Lowell (Bill), and three sons, Tom Campbell (Linda), Bill Campbell (Colleen), and Jim Campbell (Kathy), all of Warwick; nine grandchildren, Jennifer Collins, Patricia Mejia, Brian Campbell, David Lowell, Jack Lowell, Bill Campbell, Caroline Campbell, Sarah Campbell, and Lauren Campbell; and five great-grandchildren, Cameron Collins, Gabriel and Nicholas Mejia, and Violet and Levi Lowell.
She was the sister of the late Joseph Ahearn, Mary White, Dorothy Paniccia, and William Ahearn.
Her funeral and burial will be private. www.barrettandcotter.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 20, 2019