Iannotti Funeral Home at Maple Root
2000 Nooseneck Hill Road (RTE 3)
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-1100
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Iannotti Funeral Home at Maple Root
2000 Nooseneck Hill Road (RTE 3)
Coventry, RI 02816
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:45 AM
RI Veterans Cemetery Chapel
Exeter, RI
Margaret C. (Kane) Castore

Margaret C. (Kane) Castore Obituary
CASTORE, MARGARET C. (KANE)
87, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Wife of the late Frank Castore and mother of Robert A. Castore and Linda A. Howard.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 10:45 am in the RI Veterans Cemetery, Exeter for Committal Prayers in the Chapel at 11:00 am. Visiting hours Monday, January 6, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 pm in the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Rd. (Rte.3), Coventry. Full obituary at iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 4, 2020
