CASTRO, MARGARET
96, resident of the Fox Point section of Providence for 70 years until moving to Bristol in 1993 died April 17, 2020 at Silver Creek Nursing Home. She was predeceased by her husband Gabriel Castro, Jr, they had been married for 55 years.
She is survived by her children, Linda A. Simon, her husband John, Gabriel R. Castro, his companion, Karin Waldron all of Bristol, RI and Patricia A. Coningford of Warwick, three grandchildren, Stephanie Ramos, Kristin Smith, and her husband Timothy and William Coningford, two great grandchildren, David Ramos and Ryan Ramos. Margaret was predeceased by her siblings, Joseph Valentine, Anthony Valentine, Mary Martin and Palmeda Enos.
She was a graduate of Hope High School. Margaret was co-owner of Swifty Cleansers for 30 years and Castro Realty. She was a member of the Providence Zoning Board as well as Past President of the Ladies Auxiliary of Knights of Columbus Fatima Council.
Funeral with Burial at St. Mary's Cemetery in Bristol is Private.
Relatives and friends will be invited to attend a Memorial Mass at Our Lady of the Rosary Church in Providence at a later date.
Contributions in Margaret's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
www.rebellofuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 20, 2020