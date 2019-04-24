|
Daley, Margaret
Natick, MA - Margaret C. (Duggan) Daley, 93, formerly of Natick, MA, died Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Highlands on the East Side, Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late Francis X. Daley.
Born in Boston, a daughter of the late William and Mary (Daegle) Duggan, she had lived in Natick for thirty-five years, moving to North Providence. two years ago.
Mrs. Daley worked as a secretary in the Wellesley School System, and for various doctor's offices before retiring thirty years ago.
She was a former communicant of Saint Linus Church, Natick, where she was a lector and volunteered as a money counter, and a communicant of Mary, Mother of Mankind Church, North Providence.
She is survived by two daughters, Barbara Gaviani of North Providence, and Colleen Perkins of Steamboat Springs, CO; two sons, Thomas F. Daley of Rushylvania, OH, and Peter A. Daley of Steamboat Springs, CO; and four grandchildren. She was the sister of the late William Duggan, Mary Morin and Frederick Duggan.
Her funeral will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. from Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. in Mary, Mother of Mankind Church, 25 Fourth Street, North Providence. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call Friday from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held Monday, April 29, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Mary's Cemetery, 203 Southampton Road, Westfield, MA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Highlands on the East Side, 101 Highland Avenue, Providence, R.I. 02906 would be appreciated. For directions and guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 24, 2019