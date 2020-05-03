Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
2251 Mineral Spring Ave.
North Providence, RI 02911
401-231-9307
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Danielian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Danielian

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Danielian Obituary
DANIELIAN, MARGARET
94, died Friday, May 1, 2020 at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital. She was the wife of the late Leon Danielian. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Karekin and Yeranohee Haytaian.
She leaves her children, Catherine Markarian (Arthur), Kenneth Danielian (Nancy), and Jeffrey Danielian (Donna), 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, her brother, Michael Haytaian (Joan) and her sister-in-law Lucille Haytaian. She was sister of the late Charles Haytaian
For full obituary please visit robbinsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -