DANIELIAN, MARGARET
94, died Friday, May 1, 2020 at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital. She was the wife of the late Leon Danielian. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Karekin and Yeranohee Haytaian.
She leaves her children, Catherine Markarian (Arthur), Kenneth Danielian (Nancy), and Jeffrey Danielian (Donna), 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, her brother, Michael Haytaian (Joan) and her sister-in-law Lucille Haytaian. She was sister of the late Charles Haytaian
For full obituary please visit robbinsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 3, 2020