|
|
DOMIN, MARGARET (DeCESARE)
99 of North Kingstown, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Wallace H. Domin. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Pasquale and Maria (Varone) DeCesare.
Mrs. Domin was employed as a Payroll Supervisor at the Uncas Manufacturing Company for many years before retiring. She was a member of the Cranston Tappers, tap dancing well into her late 80's. Mrs. Domin was fashion conscious and made hats and clothing. She also enjoyed knitting.
Mrs. Domin was the beloved mother of Andrew P. Checchia (wife, Elaine) of Charlestown; devoted grandmother of Andrew Checchia (wife, Nicole) and Renee Reis (husband, Matthew); great-grandmother of John. She was the caring sister of the late Augustine DeCesare, Anthony DeCesare, and Angela Faria. Mrs. Domin is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM on Saturday, February 22, 2020 in St. Bernard Church, 275 Tower Hill Rd., North Kingstown. Interment will follow in Highland Memorial Park Cemetery, Johnston.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Beacon Hospice Care, Amedisys Company, 1130 Ten Road Road, Ste. A205, North Kingstown, RI 02852 will be appreciated.
For information and condolences, please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 20, 2020