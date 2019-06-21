|
CURRAN, MARGARET E. "PEG"
93, of Providence, formerly of Saunderstown and Warwick, passed peacefully on June 17, 2019 at The Harbor at Capitol Ridge where she received extraordinary care for the past seven years. The family extends profound gratitude to The Harbor's compassionate and caring staff as well as to the dedicated team from Continuum Care Hospice. They extend special thanks to Jenny Miller and Senior Care Concepts, Inc. for help dealing with the complications of dementia care.
Peg was born at home in Providence to the late Dr. John M. F. English and Margaret (Brogan) Hall. She grew up with her late sister, Joan (English) Gammino, R. N., in Edgewood. She graduated from Dean Academy (now Dean College) the former Rhode Island State College (now URI), where she was a member of Sigma Kappa. Peg was a social worker for the State of Rhode Island, retiring to raise her three children.
Peg, also known as Snit, was an outstanding student athlete, excelling at softball, volleyball, basketball, and tennis. She continued playing tennis through much of her life. From a young age, she was also a hustler-level pool player. That muscle memory served her well into her late eighties.
Widow of William A. Curran, to whom she was married for 53 wonderful years, she is survived by her three children; Margaret (Meg) Curran of Providence, Chairperson of the RIPUC; David J. E. Curran, RI State Deputy Fire Marshall, and his wife Phyllis, of Hope Valley; and Jeffrey P. Curran and his wife Lynn; as well as nine grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. She also leaves her sister-in-law, Sheila Pliakas; her brother-in-law, Joseph Hall, and his wife Jane, and many nieces and nephews.
