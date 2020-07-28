DOROSKO, MARGARET E., (LOVETT)
70, of Timberland Drive, Riverside, died peacefully and unexpectedly at home on July 26, 2020. She was the wife of the late Walter Dorosko.
Her funeral will be held on Thursday July 30, 2020 from the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside at 7:45 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Brendan Church, Turner Avenue, Riverside at 9 a.m. Burial will follow in Swan Point Cemetery, Providence. Calling hours are Wednesday 4-7 p.m. For full obituary and online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com