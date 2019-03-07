Home

Margaret E. "Peggy" (Harrison) Frechette

Margaret E. "Peggy" (Harrison) Frechette
FRECHETTE, MARGARET E. 'PEGGY' (HARRISON)
age 80, of San Angelo, Texas passed away March 3, 2019 at San Angelo Community Hospital.
She was the former wife of Raymond A. Frechette, of North Providence, RI. Born in Alabama, she was the daughter of the late Albert M. Bryars and Ada Juanita Kelley. She is survived by a sister Barbara Reilley of Houston Texas and a brother Mike Harrison of San Angelo Texas.
She relocated from Dayton, Ohio to Woonsocket, RI in 1959 and worked for the Social Security Administration for many years. She also lived in Mapleville, RI before moving to Texas.
Besides her ex-husband, she leaves a son, Mark T. Frechette of Johnston, RI. Private Services will be held in San Angelo Texas.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 7, 2019
