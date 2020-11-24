Fisette, Margaret "Peg" Ellena (Casey)91, formerly of Pawtucket and North Smithfield, left this world peacefully on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Steere House Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Edmund W. and Elizabeth F. (Tracey) Casey. She was the loving wife of Robert B. Fisette who died on December 4, 2019. They had been married for sixty-nine years.Peg was a Graduate of St. Xavier Academy in Providence and went on to study at Providence College. She worked as an Administrative Assistant for Smithfield Avenue Congregational Church for twenty-nine years.An active member of St. Edward Parish in Pawtucket, Peg served two terms as President of the Women's Guild. She was President of the Women's Retreat League for the Diocese of Providence and was an Associate Member of the Sisters of the Cross and Passion. She was also the Catholic Chaplain in Prison Ministry for twenty-two years at the ACI and eighteen years at the Wyatt Detention Center where she cared for the spiritual needs of the inmates. She led Bible Study Groups at the Villa at St. Antoine until June 2020.A caring and loving lady, Peg never had a bad word to say about anyone. She loved her family, especially her great-grandchildren and yearned to hold her newest baby Abigail, but sadly that never came to be. Nan is now Abigail's guardian angel.Peg is survived by her children, Margaret M. Wharton and her husband Gary, whom she looked upon as another son, of Cumberland, Kevin R. Fisette of CT, Michael J. Fisette and his wife Gina of Carnation, WA, three grandchildren, Sean Wharton, Erica Fisette, and Meaghan Hurley, and three great-grandchildren, Delroy Wilson, Molly Wharton, and Abigail Wharton.She was the sister of the late Edmund Casey and James Casey.Due to COVID-19, her Funeral Services will be private. A Celebration of her Life and Memorial Mass of Christian Burial with a reception to follow will take place at 11AM on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at St. Raymond Church, 1240 N Main St, Providence. Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave Warwick.Please omit flowers. Gifts in her memory to St. Raymond Church, 1240 N Main St, Providence, RI 02904 or Help the Homeless RI, 28 Stevens Rd, Cranston, RI 02910 are greatly appreciated. Please put "Margaret Fisette" in the memo section of the check."To live in the hearts we leave behind is not to die" - Thomas Campbell