|
|
GALLAGHER, MARGARET F. "MARGIE"
100, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on June 27, 2019. She was the beloved wife for 55 years of the late Edward J. Gallagher whom she married in 1945 upon his return from World War II.
Born in Providence on May 17, 1919 to John and Martha (Cavey) McCarthy, she was a longtime Rumford resident.
As a member of the greatest generation, she lived through the great depression, World War 11 and the Hurricane of 1938. During the war she worked in the Mayor's office in Providence and at the Walsh-Kaiser Defense Shipyard at Fields Point. She always said that there was a dedication beyond anything R.I. and America had ever experienced during those years.
After raising her family, she worked at the Rhode Island School of Design until her retirement. She loved art, books, poetry and playing bridge.
She was a longtime communicant of St Margaret's Church and was a Eucharistic Minister. She and Ed were members of the Blue Rock Golf Group where they golfed for many years on Cape Cod. She was a natural at golf and scored a hole in one. She was also a member of the Rumford Adult Community Association (RACA) for many years.
Margie will be deeply missed by her daughter Susan Doyle and her grandchildren Michael, Katie and Martha and great grandchildren: Lyrah, and Keira and her daughter in law Marie. She was the beloved mother of the late Michael Gallagher.
The funeral will be held Monday at 9am from the Monahan Drabble Sherman Funeral Home 230 Waterman St., Providence with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in St Margaret's Church, Pawtucket Ave. Rumford. Burial will be in St Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. Calling hours Sunday from 2-5pm. Donations in her memory may be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 965 Main St., Pawtucket, R.I. Condolences may be left at monahandrabblesherman.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 29, 2019