KELLEY, MARGARET F. (BRADY)
died peacefully in her home in Narragansett, Rhode Island on April 27, 2020. She was born May 10, 1929, in Providence, Rhode Island. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, William H. (Bill) Kelley, and her parents, Dr. and Mrs. Clinton Brady.
A woman of deep faith, Peg will be remembered for her devotion to the Lord and her family. She is survived by her three daughters, Mary Kelley Gannon (Mike), Margaret Gloria Imoto (Guy) and Maureen Kelley; five grandchildren Michael Forenza (Lauren), Stephanie Brown (Jud), Patrick Forenza (Molly), Nicholas Gloria, Joseph Gloria; and three great grandchildren, Fiona Forenza, Bridget Brown and Dax Gloria.
Peg was a graduate of St. Xavier Academy and Rhode Island College of Education and was an elementary school teacher in the Providence school system for many years. She served as an instructor of Confraternity of Christian Doctrine (CCD). A lover of children, Peg was a dedicated Brownie and Girl Scout leader in Rhode Island and Vermont. During the family's years living in Vermont, she had a love of skiing and the Green Mountain State. Peg and Bill were avid golfers and had many joyful memories with dear friends at Point Judith Country Club. In 1990, Peg and Bill were the first husband and wife team to Co-Chair the Catholic Charity Appeal. They were devoted parishioners of St Thomas More Church in Narragansett for over 40 years.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be privately held in St. Thomas More Church in Narragansett. A live streaming of her Mass will be held on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 10am and can be found at https://livestream.com/stm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Thomas More Church, 53 Rockland Street, Narragansett, RI 02882. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 28, 2020