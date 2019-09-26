|
FERRY, MARGARET "PEGGY" (BYRNES)
51, of Cumberland passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday, September 22, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Daniel Ferry. They were happily married for 17 years. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of Judith (Blume) Byrnes and the late Richard Byrnes. Peggy lived in Warwick before moving to Cumberland over 17 years ago. Besides her husband and mother, she is survived by her children, John, Peyton, and Liam Ferry, her brothers, Brian Byrnes Sr. and his wife Ginny, and Christopher Byrnes, her sister, Katie Byrnes, her brother-in-law, Jack and his wife Dora. She also leaves her nieces, Shannon Ferry, Maddy and Lizzy Byrnes, and her nephew, Brian Byrnes Jr. The funeral will be held Saturday at 9AM from the O'Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM in Saint Joan of Arc Church, 3357 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to visiting hours Friday from 4-7PM in the O'Neill Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care of RI, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI, 02904, in memory of Peggy, would be appreciated. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 26, 2019