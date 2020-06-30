Margaret "Peggy" Forman
1929 - 2020
Forman, Margaret "Peggy"
Peggy Forman, 91, of E. Greenwich died peacefully on June 26, 2020. A mass of Christian burial, open to family and friends (masks required), will be held at St. Francis de Sales church in North Kingstown on Thursday, July 2 at 11 a.m. For more information, please go to the Hill Funeral Home website at https://www.hillfuneralhome.com/obits

Published in The Providence Journal from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales church
