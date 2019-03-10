Home

Prata-Gallogly Funeral Home
78 Providence Street
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 821-6760
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St, Mary Cemetery
West Warwick, RI
Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Prata-Gallogly Funeral Home
78 Providence Street
West Warwick, RI 02893
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
820 Providence St
West Warwick, RI
Margaret G. "Maggie" (Senerchia) Petrarca

Margaret G. "Maggie" (Senerchia) Petrarca Obituary
PETRARCA, MARGARET G. "MAGGIE" (SENERCHIA)
96, of West Warwick, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019.
She was the beloved wife of the late Alfred "Kelly" Petrarca. Born in West Warwick, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Petrarca) Senerchia.
She is survived by three sons, Paul Petrarca and his wife Linda, Michael Petrarca, and Alfred Petrarca; two grandchildren, Nicholas and Andrea Petrarca; a brother, Ralph Senerchia and many beloved relatives and friends. She was a sister of the late Joseph and Pasco Senerchia.
Mrs. Petrarca worked in the businesses of many friends and family as a book keeper including the Log Cabin restaurant, the Kent Country Day school Kindergarten, Frank LaFazia Accounting offices, Diet Centers of Rhode Island and John Hancock Insurance Company on James Murphy Highway. She was a communicant of the Sacred Heart Church and a kind, sweet, and gentle soul all the days of her life.
Her funeral will be held Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 9:00 am from the PRATA-GALLOGLY Funeral Home, 78 Providence St., West Warwick followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in Sacred Heart Church, 820 Providence St., West Warwick. Interment will be in St, Mary Cemetery, West Warwick. Visiting hours Tuesday 4:00-7:00 pm. Information and condolences please visit: www.PrataGallogly.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
