Margaret "Maggie" (Defusco) Goneconte
GONECONTE, MARGARET "MAGGIE" (DEFUSCO)
passed away peacefully on June 16, 2020 in Cherry Hill Manor. She was the wife of the late Peter Goneconte to whom she was married for over 60 years.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Carmine and Louise (Martinelli) DeFusco, she would have celebrated her 100th birthday on July 11th.
Maggie worked for various markets as a cashier even during her retirement years, and at 88, she became a teacher's aid at the Laurel Hill Avenue School. She loved singing and especially square dancing and bowled her entire life.
She was a lifelong member of the Young Pannese Social Club, Women's Auxiliary and a communicant of St. Rocco Church. Maggie also enjoyed the friends and entertainment that Cherry Hill offered. She enjoyed her family and enjoyed making her famous wine biscuits.
She was the mother of Peter A. Goneconte and his wife Janis and the late Carmine J. Goneconte; mother in law of Cheryl Goneconte; grandmother of Peter, Kristen, Carmine and Jessica and great grandmother of Alexa, Gianna, Michael and Lorenzo. She was also the sister of Louise Bianco, Helen Olivo, Josephine Campagnone, Barbara Maguire and the late Edward and Anthony DeFusco, Frances Bergandino, Tessi Petronio, Sue Lanzi, Connie Fazio and Anna Bianco and sister in law of Adeline DeFusco.
The family would also like to thank the staff on 4th floor at Cherry Hill for their kindness and compassion while Maggie was there. A special kudo to Lynn Iacobucci for her compassion and love for Maggie, making sure her nails were always done, her hair was always curled and that she was always ready to sing her favorite tunes.
Her funeral will be held Friday at 8:30 AM from Romano Funeral Home, 627 Union Avenue, Providence with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 AM at St. Rocco Church, 927 Atwood Avenue, Johnston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 5-7 PM. During visitation and funeral, social distancing and occupancy restrictions will be observed.
For online condolences, www.romanofuneralhome.com.

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 17, 2020.
June 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Romano Funeral Home
