GOODNOW, MARGARET (ROWLAND)
94, of Cumberland passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at The Holiday Retirement Home, Lincoln. She was the wife of the late Ralph E. Goodnow, and the mother of Roger Goodnow of Martinsville, IN, Beverly M. Tucker of Lincoln, Bruce R. Goodnow of Warwick, and the late Dr. Alan D. Goodnow DMD of North Smithfield. For complete obituary, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.