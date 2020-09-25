Doris, Margaret H.
Cumberland
Margaret H. Doris (Burke), 87, of Packard Ave. passed away Wednesday at home. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph B. Doris. A lifelong Cumberland resident. Her Life Celebration to which relatives and friends are invited, will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 10:00AM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Rd. Rte. 122, Cumberland. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Aidan/St. Patrick Church, 1465 Diamond Hill Rd., Cumberland at 11:00AM. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Directions/Guestbook jjduffyfuneralhome.com