|
|
ALTOMARI, MARGARET I. "PEG"
70, passed away February 22, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Altomari Cavanagh. Her granddaughter, Caroline B. Cavanagh and twin sisters, Joan Bernhardt and Jean Acciardo.
Funeral Service Friday, March 1st at 6:00pm at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. Visitation prior to the service 4-6pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Visit hillfuneralhome.com for complete obituary.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 27, 2019