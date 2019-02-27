Home

Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
822 MAIN ST
East Greenwich, RI 02818
(401) 884-9222
Margaret Altomari
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
822 MAIN ST
East Greenwich, RI 02818
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
6:00 PM
Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
822 MAIN ST
East Greenwich, RI 02818
Margaret I. "Peg" Altomari


ALTOMARI, MARGARET I. "PEG"
70, passed away February 22, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Altomari Cavanagh. Her granddaughter, Caroline B. Cavanagh and twin sisters, Joan Bernhardt and Jean Acciardo.
Funeral Service Friday, March 1st at 6:00pm at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. Visitation prior to the service 4-6pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Visit hillfuneralhome.com for complete obituary.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 27, 2019
