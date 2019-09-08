|
|
MCCLURE, MARGARET "BAY" KILVERT
Bay McClure died peacefully at home in Nantucket surrounded by her daughters Cedar, Abby and Emily, and sons-in-law Chris, Chadd and Chris, her grandchildren Piper, Scout, Eliza, Walker, Madeleine, Henry and Abbott, her sister Lilly, her brothers Charlie and Graham, nieces and nephews Maddy, Peggy and Chad, and her husband Fritz. She was 71 and spent some part of every year of her life on Nantucket. She loved foraging for beach plums in September and scalloping in October. She was enthusiastic about living life to the fullest, competitive to the core, artistic, athletic, a mentor and role model to many young women, never lacking for an opinion on any topic, and for the most part never wrong about anything that was important. The auburn red hair was her trademark and her smile could charm anyone. She was one of a kind and will be missed by all who knew her. She was diagnosed with a rare form of ovarian cancer in February that was particularly aggressive. She died with the hope that all women will educate themselves about the early symptoms of ovarian cancer and appreciate that early detection and treatment is an imperative for survival. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held in Nantucket at a future date.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 8, 2019