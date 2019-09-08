Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Mcclure
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Kilvert "Bay" Mcclure


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Kilvert "Bay" Mcclure Obituary
MCCLURE, MARGARET "BAY" KILVERT
Bay McClure died peacefully at home in Nantucket surrounded by her daughters Cedar, Abby and Emily, and sons-in-law Chris, Chadd and Chris, her grandchildren Piper, Scout, Eliza, Walker, Madeleine, Henry and Abbott, her sister Lilly, her brothers Charlie and Graham, nieces and nephews Maddy, Peggy and Chad, and her husband Fritz. She was 71 and spent some part of every year of her life on Nantucket. She loved foraging for beach plums in September and scalloping in October. She was enthusiastic about living life to the fullest, competitive to the core, artistic, athletic, a mentor and role model to many young women, never lacking for an opinion on any topic, and for the most part never wrong about anything that was important. The auburn red hair was her trademark and her smile could charm anyone. She was one of a kind and will be missed by all who knew her. She was diagnosed with a rare form of ovarian cancer in February that was particularly aggressive. She died with the hope that all women will educate themselves about the early symptoms of ovarian cancer and appreciate that early detection and treatment is an imperative for survival. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held in Nantucket at a future date.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.