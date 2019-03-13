Home

Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
(401) 331-7390
Margaret Mignacca
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ann Church
280 Hawkins Street
Providence, RI
View Map
Margaret L. (Di Michele) Mignacca Obituary
MIGNACCA, MARGARET L. (DI MICHELE),
93, passed away March 9, 2019.
She was a daughter of the late Giosaffatto and Antonetta (Calvano) DiMichele; wife of the late Andrew Mignacca; mother of Joan M. Mignacca, Thomas A. Mignacca (Susan), and the late Margaret L. Spring; grandmother of 4; great-grandmother of 3; sister of Adeline Banick and the late Nunzio, Rosalie, Violet, Nascenzio and Frederic DiMichele, Domenica Sohigian and Josephine Carrier.
Margaret was a member of the Daughters of Isabella - Santa Maria Circle #58, a former V.P. for FWF Industries, and enjoyed playing the violin.
Visitation and funeral services will be held Thursday, 9:30-10:30 a.m. from the PONTARELLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Ann Church, 280 Hawkins Street, Providence. Graveside burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Ann Church Memorial Fund.
pontarellimarinofunerals.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 13, 2019
