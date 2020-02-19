Home

Margaret Lynn (Reynolds) Slowinski

SLOWINSKI , MARGARET LYNN (REYNOLDS)
87 of Pawtucket and Narragansett passed away February 14 . She was preceded in death by Her Husband, Bernard J. Slowinski and Her Son, Mark F. Slowinski. She is survived by two sons Bernard J. Slowinski of Franklin, MA and Peter D. Slowinski of North Kingstown, two sisters Sally R. DeSimone of Wakefield, Jane M. Andrews of New York, NY and a brother J. Howard Reynolds of Rumford, RI.
For full obituary and online condolences kindly visit: Skeffingtonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
