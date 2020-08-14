1/1
Margaret M. (Scott) Corsini
CORSINI, MARGARET M. (Scott)
80, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020. She was the wife of the late Robert R. Corsini. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Wilbur and Margaret (Dolan) Scott. Mrs. Corsini worked at Amica Insurance for 12 years before leaving to care for family. She lived in North Providence for over 40 years before moving to Esmond in 2018. She was very family oriented and a doting and dedicated grandmother to her grandchildren; a caregiver to everyone and enjoyed her friends at Dunkin Donuts. Mrs. Corsini was the loving mother of Tara M. Carlson (Scott) of Chepachet and sister of Donald Scott (Eleanor) of South Kingstown. She will be deeply missed by her grandchildren Matthew and Courtney Carlson and nieces Susan DiMillio and Laurie Rusk.
A visitation will be held Monday, August 17, 2020 from 4-7pm in the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave. (Rt.44) Greenvillle. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday at 9:30am in St. Philip Church, 622 Putnam Pike, Greenville. In accordance with public health directives, face masks, seating capacity limits and social distancing guidelines will be observed at the Visitation and Mass. Her burial will be private.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
AUG
18
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
St. Philip Church
Funeral services provided by
Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel
643 Putnam Pike
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-1370
