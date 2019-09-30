|
FERRIS, MARGARET M.
90, of Providence died peacefully Tuesday (9/24/2019) at home. Born in Providence a daughter of the late William and Doris (Chace) Mulvey she was the wife of the late Edward A. Ferris.
Mrs. Ferris was a teacher's aide in the Providence school system for 24 years before retiring in 2005.
She leaves a son Edward M. (Mirella) Ferris of Lincoln, three daughters; Rosemary (Anthony) Motta of Gloucester, Donna (David) Woodford of Sarasota, FL, and Lisa Ferris of North Providence, four grandchildren Heather, Jonathan, Jordan and Jennifer as well as two dear friends Jimmy and Bobby Monahan and her beloved cat Natasha. She was mother of the late Kathleen Phillips.
Her life will be celebrated with calling hours Tuesday from 4-8 pm in the Stapleton Family Funeral Home, 684 Park Avenue, Cranston, funeral Wednesday at 8:30am in the funeral home with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Matthew Church, Elmwood Avenue at 10:00am. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. At the family's request, donations in her memory, in lieu of flowers may be made to The Fogarty Center, 310 Maple Avenue, Suite 102, Barrington, RI 02806. Go to cranstonfuneral.com for directions and full obituary.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 30, 2019