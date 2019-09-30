Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stapleton-Barry-Holdredge Funeral Home Inc
684 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 461-5050
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stapleton-Barry-Holdredge Funeral Home Inc
684 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
8:30 AM
Stapleton-Barry-Holdredge Funeral Home Inc
684 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Matthew Church
Elmwood Avenue
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Ferris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret M. Ferris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret M. Ferris Obituary
FERRIS, MARGARET M.
90, of Providence died peacefully Tuesday (9/24/2019) at home. Born in Providence a daughter of the late William and Doris (Chace) Mulvey she was the wife of the late Edward A. Ferris.
Mrs. Ferris was a teacher's aide in the Providence school system for 24 years before retiring in 2005.
She leaves a son Edward M. (Mirella) Ferris of Lincoln, three daughters; Rosemary (Anthony) Motta of Gloucester, Donna (David) Woodford of Sarasota, FL, and Lisa Ferris of North Providence, four grandchildren Heather, Jonathan, Jordan and Jennifer as well as two dear friends Jimmy and Bobby Monahan and her beloved cat Natasha. She was mother of the late Kathleen Phillips.
Her life will be celebrated with calling hours Tuesday from 4-8 pm in the Stapleton Family Funeral Home, 684 Park Avenue, Cranston, funeral Wednesday at 8:30am in the funeral home with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Matthew Church, Elmwood Avenue at 10:00am. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. At the family's request, donations in her memory, in lieu of flowers may be made to The Fogarty Center, 310 Maple Avenue, Suite 102, Barrington, RI 02806. Go to cranstonfuneral.com for directions and full obituary.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stapleton-Barry-Holdredge Funeral Home Inc
Download Now