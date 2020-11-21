HART, MARGARET M. "PEGGY"
80, died Tuesday at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence. She was born in Providence a daughter of the late Patrick and Margaret (Gallagher) Hart, she was a North Providence resident for 27 years
Peggy worked as a cook at the R.I. Medical Center for 35 years. She was a longtime member of the Holy Name Church in Providence and a member of their choir and Captain of the Scholar Club.
She leaves a brother, Joseph Hart (Ann) of Lincoln and was aunt of Joseph P. Hart (Barbara), Brian Hart (Donna), Eileen Bellemore (Bruce) and also leaves 8 great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private and a Mass for Peggy will be held at a later date. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Holy Name Church, 99 Camp St., Providence, RI 02906. Condolences may be left at monahandrabblesherman.com