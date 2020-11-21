1/
Margaret M. "Peggy" Hart
HART, MARGARET M. "PEGGY"
80, died Tuesday at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence. She was born in Providence a daughter of the late Patrick and Margaret (Gallagher) Hart, she was a North Providence resident for 27 years
Peggy worked as a cook at the R.I. Medical Center for 35 years. She was a longtime member of the Holy Name Church in Providence and a member of their choir and Captain of the Scholar Club.
She leaves a brother, Joseph Hart (Ann) of Lincoln and was aunt of Joseph P. Hart (Barbara), Brian Hart (Donna), Eileen Bellemore (Bruce) and also leaves 8 great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private and a Mass for Peggy will be held at a later date. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Holy Name Church, 99 Camp St., Providence, RI 02906. Condolences may be left at monahandrabblesherman.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 21, 2020.
