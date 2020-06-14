Margaret M. (Hart) Kazanjian
KAZANJIAN, MARGARET M., (HART)
99, formerly of Harris Street, Riverside, died peacefully on June 9, 2020 at the Waterview Villa Nursing Home, East Providence. She was the wife of the late Mike S. Kazanjian, to whom she was married to for 53 years.
Her funeral will be held on Wednesday June 17, 2020 from the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside at 8 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Brendan Church, Turner Avenue, Riverside at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Springvale Cemetery, Rumford.
Calling hours are Wednesday morning 8 a.m. - 9 a.m. ,while observing current social distance restrictions, only fifteen visitors at a time will be allowed in the Funeral Home. For full obituary and online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Calling hours
08:00 - 09:00 AM
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
JUN
17
Funeral
08:00 AM
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
JUN
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Brendan Church
Funeral services provided by
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
(401) 433-4400
