Margaret M. "Midge," Shaw Obituary
SHAW, MARGARET M., "MIDGE,"
85, of Echo Drive, Barrington, died peacefully on January 18, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Her funeral will be held on Friday January 24, 2020 from the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside at 8:45 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Brendan Church, Turner Avenue, Riverside at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours are Thursday 4-8 p.m. Flowers are respectfully omitted. For full obituary and online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 22, 2020
