|
|
Keenan, Margaret "Peggy" Mary (Baker),
70, of Warwick, passed away Thursday at HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center. She was the wife of John A. Keenan, Jr.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Mary (Gilbane) Keenan. Peggy was a self-employed bookkeeper.
Besides her husband, Peggy leaves her son Paul M. Keenan and his wife Susan M. (Welch) Keenan. Sister of Robert Baker, John "Jack" Baker, Judith Studer and Helen Rucks. Mother of the late Dyan Keenan and sister of the late Leo Baker.
Her funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 10am in the Hoey-Arpin-Williams-King FH, 168 Academy Ave. Providence.
Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Park Cemetery, Johnston. Visiting hours Monday, 4-7.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the in RI, 931 Jefferson Blvd, Ste 3004, Warwick, RI 02886.
For further information and condolences please visit: www.mountpleasantfh.com.
Published in The Providence Journal from July 28 to July 29, 2019