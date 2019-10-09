Home

Services
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Jeanne Jugan Residence
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Chapel of The St. Jeanne Jugan Residence
964 North Main Street
Pawtucket, RI
Margaret Mary (Dewaele) Masse


1932 - 2019
Margaret Mary (Dewaele) Masse Obituary
MASSE, MARGARET MARY (DEWAELE)
87, of Pawtucket, died Monday. She was the wife of the late Raymond P. Masse and survived by her children: Margaret Tremblay, Maureen Sneesby, Mary Harty, Marlene Masse, Michele Masse and Raymond "RJ" Masse; and 4 grandchildren.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 10 AM in the Chapel of The St. Jeanne Jugan Residence, 964 North Main St., Pawtucket. Burial in Mount St. Mary Cemetery. Visiting hours at the St. Jeanne Jugan Residence on Friday from 4 PM - 7 PM.
Complete obituary at: www.murphyfuneralhomes.org THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, Warwick.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 9, 2019
