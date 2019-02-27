|
|
McCANN, MARGARET "PEGGY"
83, died peacefully in her home on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. She was the beloved wife of James E. McCann for 61 years.
Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Herman and Margaret (Driscoll) White. Peggy graduated from St. Xavier's Academy.
She leaves a loving family of four sons, James, and wife Colleen, of Scituate, Daniel, and wife Sherry, of Scituate, Stephen of West Warwick, Peter of Scituate; two daughters, Julie Roy and husband, Dennis of Natick MA, and Amy McCann and husband, Sean of Southborough, MA; eight grandchildren: Timothy, Kayleigh, Megan, Mackenzie, Matthew, Kelsey, Brandon and Bridget and two great-grandchildren Ruby and Callum. She was the sister of Nancy Ozog, and husband Edward, of Durham, NC.
Funeral Friday at 9am from Anderson-Winfield Funeral Home, Rt 44 at Greenville Common, Greenville. Mass at 10am in St. Joseph Church, Danielson Pike, Scituate. Private burial. Visitation Thursday 4-7pm. For messages of condolence and directions please visit andersonwinfield.net
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 27, 2019