Anderson Winfield Funeral Home
2 Church St
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-0180
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Anderson Winfield Funeral Home
2 Church St
Greenville, RI 02828
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
9:00 AM
Anderson Winfield Funeral Home
2 Church St
Greenville, RI 02828
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Danielson Pike
Scituate, RI
Margaret "Peggy" McCann

Margaret "Peggy" McCann Obituary
McCANN, MARGARET "PEGGY"
83, died peacefully in her home on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. She was the beloved wife of James E. McCann for 61 years.
Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Herman and Margaret (Driscoll) White. Peggy graduated from St. Xavier's Academy.
She leaves a loving family of four sons, James, and wife Colleen, of Scituate, Daniel, and wife Sherry, of Scituate, Stephen of West Warwick, Peter of Scituate; two daughters, Julie Roy and husband, Dennis of Natick MA, and Amy McCann and husband, Sean of Southborough, MA; eight grandchildren: Timothy, Kayleigh, Megan, Mackenzie, Matthew, Kelsey, Brandon and Bridget and two great-grandchildren Ruby and Callum. She was the sister of Nancy Ozog, and husband Edward, of Durham, NC.
Funeral Friday at 9am from Anderson-Winfield Funeral Home, Rt 44 at Greenville Common, Greenville. Mass at 10am in St. Joseph Church, Danielson Pike, Scituate. Private burial. Visitation Thursday 4-7pm. For messages of condolence and directions please visit andersonwinfield.net
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 27, 2019
