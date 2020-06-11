MCDONOUGH, MARGARET "PEG" (TIERNEY)
98, of Warwick, passed away peacefully on June 8th with her two daughters at her side. Born in 1921, she was the daughter of the late Margaret (Fitzpatrick) and James Tierney, and the sister of Ann, who died in infancy.
She was the loving wife of the late Edward R. McDonough, and the mother of her beloved son Paul R. McDonough, who died in 2002.
Peg, or Peggy, as she was affectionately called, was a 1938 graduate of Saint Xavier's Academy in Providence. In addition to being a stay at home mom, Peg worked for the Rhode Island Department of Taxation for eighteen years, before retiring in 1988. She had also worked for Diaper Service of Rhode Island, and Security Fence. She was a parishioner of Saint Matthew's Catholic Church in Cranston for many years.
She is survived by her daughters, Marcia Quigley and her husband Ted of Warwick, and Sheila DaCunha of Seekonk, MA. She was the loving grandmother of Sean Quigley and his wife Patty, of Chicago, IL, Kaitlyn Quigley of Warwick, and Courtney and Shayna DaCunha of Seekonk, MA. She was the proud "great-grammy" of Connor and Madison Quigley who brought her much happiness in the last few years. She will be sadly missed by her family and many friends, including those at Scandinavian Home, where she resided for the past four years. She was known for both her sweet disposition, and her sweet tooth.
Because Peg loved children, in lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to Saint Jude's Children's Hospital.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 13, at 10 a.m. in St. Peter Church, 350 Fair Street, Warwick. Facial masks and social distancing will be required. The visiting hours and burial will be private. To leave condolence messages, please visit www.barrettandcotter.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 11, 2020.