|
|
MORRISROE, MARGARET "PEGGY" (MCGOWAN)
83, passed away on June 11, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Andrew and Helen (Heaton) McGowan
Peggy is survived by her family, Richard J. Morrisroe, her sons, Joseph Morrisroe, Thomas Morrisroe, and his wife, Keri-Lyn, her daughters, Marita Phillips and her husband, David, Mary-Jo Trimmer and her husband, Bo, a brother, John McGowan, a sister Marita McGowan, and her grandchildren, Michael, Steven, Dylan, Jake and Monica. She was the mother of the late Andrew Morrisroe and sister of the late Joseph McGowan and Andrew McGowan.
Peggy was an avid Red Sox fan, bingo player and puzzle enthusiast but her greatest joy was her children and grandchildren whom she cherished.
Visitation, Friday, 4 – 7 pm in the Russell J. Boyle and Son Funeral Home, 331
Smith Street, Providence. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 11:30 am, in St. Augustine Church, 639 Mt. Pleasant Ave., Providence. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Peggy's memory to: The St. Augustine School Scholarship Fund, 635 Mt. Pleasant Ave., Providence, RI 02908 www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 13, 2019