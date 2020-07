Notardonato, MargaretMrs. Margaret Notardonato, born 31st December 1939 passed away on the 20th of July 2020 surrounded by her family at the age of 80.Resident of Charlestown, RI.Wife to the late Frank Notardonato.Maggie worked as an educator in both private and public schools.Loved by family. Loved by friends.In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to www.hopehealthco.org A service will be held at a later date.