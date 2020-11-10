DONOHOE, Margaret O'Brien
81, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 7, 2020. She was the beloved wife of William C. Donohoe. Born in Providence, Margaret was the daughter of the late Michael and Anne (Kerns) O'Brien.
Mrs. Donohoe was a graduate of Classical High School in Providence. She continued her education and graduated from Manhattanville College where she earned her Bachelor's Degree in Classics, and Brown University where she earned her Master of Arts in Teaching Degree, with a focus in Classics.
Mrs. Donohoe was a Peace Corps Volunteer in Ethiopia from 1962 – 1964. During this time, she met her husband, William, also a Peace Corps Volunteer. The couple married soon after in April of 1965 upon their return to America. In 1966, Mr. and Mrs. Donohoe traveled back to Africa as Peace Corps Staff in Somalia until 1968.
Returning to America for the final time, Mr. and Mrs. Donohoe lived in Rhode Island where she began her career in education. She was employed by the West Warwick School Dept. as a teacher. Mr. and Mrs. Donohoe then moved to Forest Hills, New York City where she taught in a state correctional facility for 7 years. In 1978, she began her employment with District Council 37, New York City's municipal labor union, representing the majority of New York City's public employees. She retired in 2006 as an administrator and director of counseling.
Mrs. Donohoe was the loving mother of Anna Donohoe White (Kris White) of Sydney, Australia, Michael O'Brien (Odessa) of Narragansett, and Elinor Lyons of Narragansett; and cherished grandmother of Simon.
A visitation will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 5-7 pm in the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown, RI. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Friday, November 13, 2020 in St. Veronica Chapel, 1035 Boston Neck Rd., Narragansett, RI. A private burial service will be held in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket.
A livestreaming of Margaret's Mass may be found by visiting https://livestream.com/stm
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Alzheimer's Association
, 245 Waterman St., #306, Providence, RI 02906 will be appreciated.
