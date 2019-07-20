OTTAVIANO, MARGARET (PERRY)

92, also known as "Minga" or "Midge," died peacefully Sunday morning among loved ones, in the bed she had shared with her devoted husband for more than 67 years.

She and Americo (Rick) were inseparable, raising a family and anchoring the same loving home in Johnston since the summer of 1952.

Her constancy, selflessness and great good humor warmed that home and filled it with joy. She had about her an ease and a calm steady grace that endeared her to all whose lives she blessed.

And she had deep soul wisdom imparted by example through love with a lighter touch, wit and forbearance. Minga loved to laugh, and to laugh at herself, and there was much merriment in her bright blue eyes.

And she adored her nearest and dearest, and treasured Prince Edward Island, Canada, the mother country from which her parents emigrated, where she was born, where most of her extended family stayed. She needed nothing fancy; in a sense she always was and always would be a country girl.

Margaret Perry was born on Sept. 1, 1926, in Tignish, PEI, daughter of the late Catherine (Gaudet) and John Perry. A lifelong Rhode Island resident, she moved from Providence to Johnston months after her marriage in February 1952.

She is survived by her husband, best friend and caregiver, Americo Ottaviano, and five children, Richard, Catherine Mondillo, Robert, Ronald and Russell Ottaviano.

She also leaves 10 grandchildren: Lia, Christopher, Andrew, Elena, Stephen, Amy, Nicholas and Luca Ottaviano; and Aria and Allegra Mondillo.

She was the treasured sister of Irene Gelardi, who survives her, the late Agnes Gray and the late Rose Marie Kenney. She leaves a younger brother, John Perry, and was also sibling to the late Almira, Alfred, Edward, Melvin, and Peter Perry.

Services will be held Monday, July 22, at Nardolillo Funeral Home, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston, with visiting hours from 9 to 10 a.m. and funeral to follow immediately thereafter. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday morning at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1525 Cranston St., Cranston. Burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston.

In lieu of flowers the family encourages donations to VNA of Care New England, 51 Health Lane, Warwick. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.