Braz, Margaret R. (Abbruzzi)
84, of Warren , died Sunday April 21 2019, at Newport Hospital.
She was the wife of the late Joseph P. Braz.
Born in Fall River , MA., a daughter of the late Pasquale & Domenica ( Lautieri) Abbruzzi.
Margaret , was a homemaker. She was a lifelong Warren resident, and a parishioner of St. Thomas the Apostle Church.
She was in the Bowling League at Dudek's, and was fan of the Boston Red Sox, she also volunteered at the Senior Center in Bristol, and was an avid card player.
Mrs. Braz, is survived by her children John Braz of Providence, James Braz of Barrington, Nancy Ingram of Warren, Margaret McIntyre of Marietta, Georgia and Susan Fontaine of Bristol.
She was the sister of the late James Abbruzzi, Mario Abbruzzi, John Abbruzzi, Peter " Duke"Abbruzzi, Pasquale " Pat" Abbruzzi, Giovanni Abbruzzi, Alvira Abbruzzi, Eleanor Mayhew, Tellina Provuncher, Mary Larsen and Ida Nolan.
Mrs. Braz was the mother of the late Joseph Braz.
She was the grandmother of 11 and the great grandmother of 7.
Mrs. Braz is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Her funeral will be held Saturday April 27, 2019 at 8:30am from the SMITH FUNERAL & MEMORIAL SERVICES,8 Schoolhouse Road, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in St. Alexander Church, 221 Main Street , Warren.
Burial will follow in St. Alexander Cemetery, Greenlawn Avenue, Warren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Calling hours are Friday April 26, 2019 from 4-8 pm
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 24, 2019