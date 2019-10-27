|
|
DiMUCCIO, MARGARET R.
105, of Cranston, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at West Shore Health Center in Warwick. Born in Johnston, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Filomena (DiBondi) Pinelli. Margaret volunteered as a Senior Care Companion for 20 years, was a member of St. Mary's Feast Society, St. Mary's Queen of Heaven Society, and enjoyed baking, cooking, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her loving children, John B. DiMuccio and his wife Linda of Warwick, Sandra L. Frazee and her husband Norman of Cranston, Michael R. DiMuccio and his wife Tina of Warwick, Donna M. Martinez, RN and her husband Deloy of West Warwick, Theresa R. DiMuccio of North Kingstown, and the late Shirley A. DiMuccio and Margaret P. DeNuccio. Margaret was the cherished grandmother of 17 and great-grandmother of 41. She was the dear sister of the late Pasco, Frank, Arthur, Sandy, Joseph and Anthony Pinelli, Maria DiMartino and Rose Ventetuolo.
Margaret's funeral will be held from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston on Tuesday at 9 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary's Church at 10 a.m. VISITING HOURS are Monday from 4-8 p.m. Burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Church, 1525 Cranston St, Cranston, RI 02920. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 27, 2019