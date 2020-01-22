|
|
TOOLE, MARGARET R. (NICHOLS)
age 86, of Arlington Avenue, Warwick, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Brentwood Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Frederick J. Toole.
Born in Warwick, a daughter of the late Waldo A. and Katherine E. (Talty) Nichols, she lived in Warwick for most of her life.
Margaret was formerly active in the Gorton Junior High School PTA, and was a past-president to the John Green Elementary School PTA. She taught CCD at St. Benedict Parish in Warwick. She enjoyed painting.
She was the mother of James E. Toole of West Warwick, Frederick M. Toole of Warwick, Margaret R. Abaldo (Daniel) of Yerno, CA, Claire K. Kirchner (Larry) of Warwick, Lawrence W. Toole of Bothell, WA, Barbara A. Lane (David) of Warwick, Martha E. Fortin (Edward) of Warwick, Kathryn S. Chamberland (Robert) of Coventry, Matthew M. Toole (Carol) of Warwick, Anne P. Cabrera (Manuel) of West Warwick, Joanna M. Toole of Warwick, Andrew P. Toole of Warwick, Daniel U. Toole (Jennifer) of Warwick, and the late John J. "Jack" Toole, Robert A. Toole, and Mary E. Toole. She was the mother-in law of Yvonne Toole, and the former mother-in-law of Janet Martin, Emily Toole and Connie Toole. Survived by 41 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren, she was also the grandmother of the late Vincent Abaldo, Robert Toole and Joseph Toole.
Margaret was the sister of Catherine E. Atkinson and William E. Nichols, both of South Kingstown, and the late R. Maureen Scanlon, James G. Nichols, and Anne M. Garlock. She leaves many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Her funeral will be held on Friday, January 24, at 8:45 a.m. from the Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home, 1328 Warwick Avenue, Spring Green, Warwick, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Benedict Church, 135 Beach Avenue, Warwick. Visiting hours will be on Thursday from 3 - 7 p.m. Burial will be in the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the , the , or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. www.barrettandcotter.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 22, 2020