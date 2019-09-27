|
SANTOPIETRO, Margaret (Scola)
98, died suddenly on September 21, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Sonny Santopietro.
Margaret was the successful owner of Margaret's Catering for over 40 years.
She is survived by three daughters, Maria, wife of Peter Moskos, Joanne, wife of Claude Hirsch and Laurie Bucci. She had five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
For service information, condolences and directions, www.wilbur-romano.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 27, 2019