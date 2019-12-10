|
WASHBURN, MARGARET (HOLDEN)
98, of Lincoln passed away peacefully Saturday, December 7, 2019 at home. She was the wife of the late Raymond S. Washburn.
Born in Melrose, MA, a daughter of the late Herbert W. and Margaret (King) Washburn, she had lived in Lincoln for the past 65 years.
Mrs. Washburn was the Founder and Director of the Blackstone Valley Shelter for Abused Children. She was a recipient of the Corning Award. She volunteered at Miriam Hospital, Providence and was a secretary at Central Elementary School in Lincoln.
She was a member of the MacColl Twirlers and the Hope Chapter Embroiders Guild. She was a member of Chapel Street Congregational Church, formerly Sayles Memorial Church in Lincoln, where she was the Director of Youth Fellowship. She was President of Church Women United in the Blackstone Valley and the State. She was a member of the Red Hatters.
She is survived by four daughters, Sharon Shaffer of Ijamsville, MD, Judith Ridolfi of Pawtucket, Elizabeth Russo of Cranston and Carolyn Rowland of Baldwinsville, NY; two sons, George Washburn of Sewickley, PA and Jonathan Washburn of East Greenwich; fourteen grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Janet Hood and Herbert W. Holden, Jr.
Her Memorial Service will be held Friday, December 13 at 10 A.M. in the Redwood Chapel of Swan Point Cemetery, 585 Blackstone Boulevard, Providence. Her burial will follow.
Calling Hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mrs. Washburn's memory to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care RI, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904-9826 or Development Office, Christian Appalachian Project P.O. Box 55911, Lexington, KY 40555-9944 would be appreciated. For Directions and Guest Book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 10, 2019