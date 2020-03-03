|
Young, Margaret (Peggy)
Margaret L. (Peggy) Young died Friday, Feb 28, in Hospice Care at her home on Hilton Head Island, SC. Peggy was born in Pawtucket, RI on June 8, 1945. She attended URI, and graduated from the Columbia University School of Nursing in 1968. She then worked at Babies Hospital of Columbia-Presbyterian before returning to RI. She received a Masters in Nursing and a Masters in Education and taught Nursing at the Community College of Rhode Island. She retired in 2006 and moved to Hilton Head Island. Peggy was an avid skier and swimmer, and was a captain in the Army Reserve. She leaves behind her beloved partner of 42 years, Diana Churchill, and several cousins.
There will be a memorial service on Hilton Head Island at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be mailed to Maranatha Farms Animal Rescue League, Ridgeland, SC 29936.
Published in The Providence Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020