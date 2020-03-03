Home

POWERED BY

Margaret (Peggy) Young


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret (Peggy) Young Obituary
Young, Margaret (Peggy)
Margaret L. (Peggy) Young died Friday, Feb 28, in Hospice Care at her home on Hilton Head Island, SC. Peggy was born in Pawtucket, RI on June 8, 1945. She attended URI, and graduated from the Columbia University School of Nursing in 1968. She then worked at Babies Hospital of Columbia-Presbyterian before returning to RI. She received a Masters in Nursing and a Masters in Education and taught Nursing at the Community College of Rhode Island. She retired in 2006 and moved to Hilton Head Island. Peggy was an avid skier and swimmer, and was a captain in the Army Reserve. She leaves behind her beloved partner of 42 years, Diana Churchill, and several cousins.
There will be a memorial service on Hilton Head Island at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be mailed to Maranatha Farms Animal Rescue League, Ridgeland, SC 29936.
Published in The Providence Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -